DMart, one of India's largest retail chains in India, has reported a standalone revenue of ₹9,065 crore for the quarter ending December, 2021 (Q3FY22). This is a rise of 46% from ₹5,218 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The standalone revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2021 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, DMart said in a filing.

The total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is a net addition of 17 stores from previous quarter. On Friday, DMart shares closed 0.55% to close at ₹4,665 apiece on NSE. The shares have gained over 60% in 2021.

The stupendous rally in the stock has meant that, the investor-promoter of DMart, Radhakishan S Damani has broken into the elite club of the top 100 global billionaires in 2021.

Damani, who grew up in a single-room apartment in Mumbai, is now ranked 63rd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with $24.6 billion as his net worth. The index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart has reported a jump of 113.2% standalone net profit at ₹448.90 crore during the September quarter.

