DMart Q3 update: Standalone revenue surges 22% to 9,065 cr

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DMart, one of India's largest retail chains in India, has reported a standalone revenue of ₹9,065 crore for the quarter ending December, 2021 (Q3FY22). This is a rise of 46% from ₹5,218 crore reported in the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DMart, one of India's largest retail chains in India, has reported a standalone revenue of ₹9,065 crore for the quarter ending December, 2021 (Q3FY22). This is a rise of 46% from ₹5,218 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The standalone revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2021 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, DMart said in a filing. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The standalone revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2021 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company, DMart said in a filing. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263, which is a net addition of 17 stores from previous quarter. On Friday, DMart shares closed 0.55% to close at ₹4,665 apiece on NSE. The shares have gained over 60% in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stupendous rally in the stock has meant that, the investor-promoter of DMart, Radhakishan S Damani has broken into the elite club of the top 100 global billionaires in 2021.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart has reported a jump of 113.2% standalone net profit at ₹448.90 crore during the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}