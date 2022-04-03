DMart, one of India's largest retail chains in India, has reported a standalone revenue of ₹8,606 crore for the quarter ending March (Q4FY22). This is a rise of 18% from ₹7,303 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sharing its Q4 update, DMart said the standalone revenue from operations for QE December 31, 2021 given above is subject to limited review by the statutory auditors of the company.

The total number of stores as of 31 March, 2022 stood at 284, which is a net addition of 21 stores from previous quarter. On Friday, DMart shares closed 1.91% higher at ₹4,080 apiece on NSE. The stock has fallen nearly 14% so far in 2022.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, has reported a jump of 25% standalone net profit at ₹586 crore during the December quarter.

Total Revenue for the third quarter stood at ₹9,065 crore, as compared to ₹7,433 crore in the same period last year, while EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) in the third quarter stood at ₹868 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.