DMart revenue from operations up 20% to ₹10,337 cr in Q42 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM IST
- The total number of stores as of 31 March, 2023 stood at 324, said DMart in its filing.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs retail chain DMart, on Wednesday reported that its revenue from operations for the quarter ended March 2023, stood at ₹10,337 crore. This is 20 per cent jump from ₹8,606.09 crore revenue from operations reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×