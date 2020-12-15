DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns

Avenue Supermarts' Chief Operating Officer for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigned on Tuesday due to personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

"We hereby inform you that Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, Chief Operating Officer, Retail – West of the Company has tendered his resignation today due to his personal commitments. The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021," the company informed the indices.

More details awaited

