Home >Companies >News >DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns
Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda has resigned due to 'personal commitments'
DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 09:16 AM IST Staff Writer

The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021

Avenue Supermarts' Chief Operating Officer for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigned on Tuesday due to personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

"We hereby inform you that Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, Chief Operating Officer, Retail – West of the Company has tendered his resignation today due to his personal commitments. The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021," the company informed the indices.

More details awaited

