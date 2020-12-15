Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns
Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda has resigned due to 'personal commitments'

DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns

1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Staff Writer

The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021

Avenue Supermarts' Chief Operating Officer for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigned on Tuesday due to personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

Avenue Supermarts' Chief Operating Officer for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigned on Tuesday due to personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

"We hereby inform you that Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, Chief Operating Officer, Retail – West of the Company has tendered his resignation today due to his personal commitments. The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021," the company informed the indices.

"We hereby inform you that Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, Chief Operating Officer, Retail – West of the Company has tendered his resignation today due to his personal commitments. The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021," the company informed the indices.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.