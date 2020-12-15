DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns

DMart's COO for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigns1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021
Avenue Supermarts' Chief Operating Officer for Retail-West, Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, resigned on Tuesday due to personal reasons, the company said in a regulatory filing today.
"We hereby inform you that Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda, Chief Operating Officer, Retail – West of the Company has tendered his resignation today due to his personal commitments. The resignation will be effective from January 13, 2021," the company informed the indices.
