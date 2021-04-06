NEW DELHI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart chain of retail stores, said its standalone revenue from operations rose 18% year-on-year to Rs7,303.13 crore in the March quarter.

In an update to the exchanges on Monday, the company, that runs 234 stores in India, said its business has been impacted due to localised restrictions imposed in several cities due to a fresh surge in covid cases in March. The retailer is yet to report its March quarter earnings.

Its stores, that are older than two years, reported a growth of 6% year-on-year during January-February. “These stores saw a negative growth of 9.4% for the first 15 days of March 2021 as compared to first 15 days of March 2020. This is primarily due to full or partial lockdowns implemented from the start of March 2021 across cities due to increase in covid-19 cases.

The second fortnight of March 2021 shows significant growth when compared to the same period last year. This is because of a lower base in the same period last year as lockdown measures in some form began from 16 March 2020 and within days culminated into a full-scale countrywide lockdown, it said in its update.

For the full year of FY21, the retailer opened 22 new stores and converted two stores into fulfilment centres for Avenue E-commerce Limited - its online commerce platform.

DMart’s business will continue to be dependent on how the pandemic trends going ahead, and the consequent restrictions on its store operations, it said. Currently, Maharashtra has imposed fresh restrictions including closure of non-essential stores. The retailer has a strong presence in the state.

“Due to increased Covid-19 cases since March 2021 several restrictions have been put in place in certain cities and towns where we operate. The number of cities and stricter enforcements keep growing every day. Enforcements vary from restricted hours of operation, to store closures on certain days of the week, to abrupt shutdowns for a continuous week or more. Several stores have been restricted to sell non-essential products on certain days of the week or for continuous period of at least up to the end of April 2021," it said.

