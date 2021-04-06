DMart watchful of covid surge; reports 18% jump in revenue

“Due to increased Covid-19 cases since March 2021 several restrictions have been put in place in certain cities and towns where we operate. The number of cities and stricter enforcements keep growing every day. Enforcements vary from restricted hours of operation, to store closures on certain days of the week, to abrupt shutdowns for a continuous week or more. Several stores have been restricted to sell non-essential products on certain days of the week or for continuous period of at least up to the end of April 2021," it said.