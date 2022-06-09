DMRC invites bids from banks for 2,700 cr loan to pay Reliance Infra debt

“DMRC proposes to raise loan to the tune of ₹2700 crores for purchase of Airport Line assets. Banks who are willing to extend the above loan, are requested to submit their bid," said the letter. The key parameters of the bid are the amount ( ₹2700 cr) to be drawn within 12 months; the tenor, 15 years (including 4 years moratorium); the quarterly principal repayment and the monthly interest payment. Based on the Arbitral Award and the related SC judgments, the present incremental interest per day for the delay in payment to DAMEPL is ₹1.15 crores.

