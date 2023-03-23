DMRC seeks review of HC order on RInfra dues1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:21 PM IST
On 17 March, Justice Yashwant Varma directed the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately attend to Delhi Metro Rail’s request for extension of the sovereign guarantee/subordinate debt, to clear the dues
Mumbai: The Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC) on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a review of a single judge order on Reliance Infrastructure-led Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd’s plea, seeking payment of dues by DMRC under a 2017 arbitral award.
