DMRC to offer QR code-based Delhi Metro tickets on IRCTC platform1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
IRCTC signs agreement with DMRC for QR code-based metro tickets. IRCTC Q1 profit declines 5% YoY.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday inked an agreement with Delhi Metro Rail Corp to provide QR code-based metro tickets through its platform. The initiative is set to benefit the passengers of both IRCTC and DMRC.
