Delhi Metro moves Delhi govt, Centre for loans2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:01 AM IST
DMRC has written to the Centre and Delhi government, its shareholders, urging them to provide subordinate debt to repay the dues to Reliance Infrastructure
Mumbai: Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC) has written to the Centre and Delhi government, its shareholders, urging them to provide subordinate debt to repay the dues to Reliance Infrastructure, as directed by Delhi High court in a recent order.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×