Mumbai: Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC) has written to the Centre and Delhi government, its shareholders, urging them to provide subordinate debt to repay the dues to Reliance Infrastructure, as directed by Delhi High court in a recent order.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter dated 28 March.

Reliance Infrastructure unit Delhi Airport Metro Express had moved the HC to recover unpaid arbitral award dues of ₹7,200 crore from DMRC. Until now, DMRC has made repeated requests to the union and Delhi governments to provide interest free subordinate debt to liquidate its liability and pay the arbitral award to Delhi Airport Metro Express.

On 17 March, Justice Yashwant Varma directed the Centre and Delhi government to immediately address DMRC’s request for extending sovereign guarantee or interest-free debt. “The decision must be taken within a period of two weeks from today. If permission is accorded to DMRC...it shall proceed to deposit entire amount along with interest within a period of one month."

“As the period of two weeks given by the court is expiring on 31 March, the government is requested to issue directions to DMRC in light of the court’s order. A similar request was made to Delhi government," DMRC said in the letter.

The high court also said that if the Centre and the Delhi government decline the request, the Centre should repatriate all funds received by it from the Delhi Metro after 10 March 2022. Upon receipt of the money, the Delhi Metro shall transfer the dues to Reliance Infrastructure, the court said.

Immediately after the Delhi high court’s order on 17 March, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp filed a review petition before the Delhi high Court on 23 March. In its petition, DMRC sought review of the attachment of total DMRC funds, including statutory expenses, that was ordered by the high court. The case has however been disposed of by the high court.

Meanwhile, the Centre and the Delhi government have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi high court order. The top court will hear the matter on 10 April.

