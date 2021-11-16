DNB Bank’s proposed Sbanken buy is rejected by Norwegian competition authority

DNB Bank said in April that it had agreed to buy Sbanken for 11.1 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.27 billion). The deal has been approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance after a recommendation from the Financial Supervisory Authority, and the only remaining hurdle for completion was receipt of necessary approvals from Norwegian competition authorities, which have previously raised concerns over possible effects on competition in the market for fund distribution.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}