Home / Companies / News /  'Do not engage': Sun Pharma warns of fake website spreading rumour about free gift

'Do not engage': Sun Pharma warns of fake website spreading rumour about free gift

Sun Pharma warns its customers to not engage with the fake website.
1 min read . 08 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Sun Pharma says, this is a fake website spreading false information that Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is providing a 40th Anniversary Celebration Gift.

Pharma giant, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has warned its customers about a fake website spreading false rumours about the company providing 40th Anniversary Celebration Gift.

"DO NOT engage with them," Sun Pharma said through its Twitter account.

From the image provided by Sun Pharma on its social media account, it shows that the fake website alerts customers by saying "Congratulations! Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 40th Anniversary Celebration Gift!"

Then the fake website further states in its notification that "through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get 6,000 rupees."

Sun Pharma has alerted its customer by calling the above-mentioned details fake.

Sun Pharma said, "This is a fake website spreading false information that Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is providing a 40th Anniversary Celebration Gift."

Sun Pharma is the fourth largest generic pharmaceutical company worldwide. It has a global revenue of more than $4.5 billion with a workforce of more than 36,000 employees across the globe.

Founded in 1983, Sun Pharma has more than 40 manufacturing facilities and is providing high-quality, affordable medicines, trusted by healthcare professionals and patients, to more than 100 countries across the globe.

On BSE, Sun Pharma shares finished at 924.80 apiece down by 0.6%. Earlier today, the shares had touched an intraday high of 942.75 apiece - slightly shy of the 52-week high of 947.90 apiece. At the current closing price, Sun Pharma's market valuation is nearly 2.2 lakh crore on the exchange.

