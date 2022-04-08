On BSE, Sun Pharma shares finished at ₹924.80 apiece down by 0.6%. Earlier today, the shares had touched an intraday high of ₹942.75 apiece - slightly shy of the 52-week high of ₹947.90 apiece. At the current closing price, Sun Pharma's market valuation is nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore on the exchange.

