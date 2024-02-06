Hello User
DocuSign to cut 6% workforce under restructuring plan in FY25

Livemint

DocuSign Announces Restructuring Plan to Support Multi-Year Growth as Independent Public Company

American software company DocuSign has announced to cut 6% of workforce as part of its restructuring plan in FY 24.

American software company, DocuSign will reduce its workforce by 6% as part of its restructuring plan. The reduction in workforce will majorly impact positions in the company's sales and marketing department. The reduction in workforce will be completed by the second quarter of FY25.

“As part of the Restructuring Plan, the Company expects it will restructure and reduce its current workforce by approximately 6%, with the majority of impacted positions in the Company's Sales & Marketing organizations," said the company in a press release.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

