DocuSign to cut 6% workforce under restructuring plan in FY25

American software company, DocuSign will reduce its workforce by 6% as part of its restructuring plan. The reduction in workforce will majorly impact positions in the company's sales and marketing department. The reduction in workforce will be completed by the second quarter of FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As part of the Restructuring Plan, the Company expects it will restructure and reduce its current workforce by approximately 6%, with the majority of impacted positions in the Company's Sales & Marketing organizations," said the company in a press release.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!