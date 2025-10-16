Does Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike impact Infosys? Here's what CEO Salil Parekh says — ‘We reached out to…’

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh on Thursday, 16 October, said the company will not be impacted by the H-1B visa fee hike announced by the Donald Trump administration, as the ‘majority’ of its workforce in the US does not require visa sponsorship.

The CEO was addressing a press conference after India's second-largest IT company announced its second quarter results.

Without sharing any numbers, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh stated that among the company's US workforce, there is only a ‘minority’ of employees who require Infosys sponsorship for immigration.

“In our US workforce, the number of people who require Infosys sponsorship for immigration is a minority, so the majority of the people don't require it from our perspective,” said Salil Parekh.

How is Infosys tackling US immigration crackdown? Salil Parekh highlighted that Infosys has built several centres and hubs focusing on digital, innovation, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). With training facilities in the United States, the company aims to work with its clients without any potential disruption.

“We built a large number of centres and hubs which are focused on digital, on innovation, on technology and AI in the US. We have relationships with universities. We have a training facility there. With all of that in mind, we are clear today that we will work with our clients without any disruption to their services and into the future,” the CEO said during the press conference.

When asked about how many people are likely to be affected in the ‘minority’ portion, both Parekh and Infosys' Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said that they 'don't have any specific information to share on the numbers' for the media.

“We have the majority of our people who do not require any Infosys sort of immigration support. What we will do in the future will be guided by how we work with our clients, how we scale up what we've been doing, in terms of the discussion we had on near-shore, local hiring, and localisation that we've been working on,” said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

Infosys's progress on hiring Infosys CFO Sanghrajka said the IT major is on track with its hiring guidance, which it shared at the beginning of the financial year. Infosys aims to hire 20,000 freshers in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

“If you look at our hiring for this quarter, net addition is already at 8,000. We have given guidance in terms of the fresh hiring for the year, and we had said 15,000 to 20,000, which we expect. We have hired in the first half, 12,000 plus freshers already. So, we are on track to 20,000 this year,” said CFO Sanghrajka.

Even though the IT major noted the uncertainty in the global environment, Sanghrajka stated that the company's client base in the financial services sector experienced healthy growth..

“The environment remains uncertain, and what we see today is some changes in the global macro environment. We still see large markets, and then there is growth, but there's also some inflation, there's job creation, which is constrained in some other markets, and there are cost constraints,” said Sanghrajka.

Infosys said the freshers are currently being onboarded, while in terms of project management, the managers continue to deliver, and the company is extending higher variable pay.