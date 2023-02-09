‘Doesn't make sense’: Zoom employees left in ‘utter disbelief, shock’ by layoffs
Zoom Video Communications is eliminating 15% of its workers as the service that became ubiquitous during the pandemic adapts to slower growth. The company will cut about 1,300 jobs as part of a restructuring bid.
Zoom employees were left feeling betrayed and confused on Thursday as the company laid off around 15% of its staff. The announcement affected around 1300 employees, with others including CEO Eric Yuan taking a significant pay cut.
