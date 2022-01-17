Chennai-based ace investor Dolly Khanna has raised stake in multibagger stock RSWM Ltd (Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills) by 0.11% during the third quarter ended 31 December, 2021, according to an exchange filing.

As of December quarter, Dolly Khanna has about 1.23% stake in RSWM, holding about 2,90,325 shares in the company. The marquee investor has been bullish on the stock for quite a while now and has been raising stake for the past few quarters.

Dolly Khanna's name first appeared in RSWM shareholding pattern, that has given multibagger returns to investors, in the June quarter, where the investor had picked up a stake of about 1.02%.

In the September quarter, the ace investor has increased the stake in the company to 1.12%, holding about 2,63,325 shares in the textile manufacturing company.

RSWM is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of synthetic and blended spun yarns from India. It produces and supplies high-quality yarns to some of the most renowned brands in over 76 countries all over the world.

On Monday, RSWM shares surged 4.16% to close at ₹537.30 on NSE. In the last one year, the scrip has gained by massive 235.92%, giving huge returns to investors. Since the start of 2022, the stock is already up by 13.56%.

Dolly Khanna is known for picking lesser known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment. The Chennai-based investor has been investing in the stock markets since 1996. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

