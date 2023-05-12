Dolomite to invest ₹100 cr to expand Jamie’s outlets1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 10:54 PM IST
In its first phase, the company will increase its presence to about 50 restaurants, doubling the network in the next five years to about 100 restaurants, and achieve revenues of about ₹400-500 crore.
NEW DELHI : Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, which runs 20 casual dining outlets of Jamie’s Italian and Jamie’s Pizzeria brands in India, plans to invest about ₹100 crore as part of a mega expansion strategy to open 80 new outlets across the country and expand its footprint from nine cities currently.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×