Dombivali boiler blast case: Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of company owners, detained from Nashik
Thane Police on Friday detained Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited from Nashik, in the Dombivali boiler blast case that claimed 11 lives on Thursday in Maharashtra. She was absconding after the incident.