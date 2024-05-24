Thane Police on Friday detained Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited from Nashik in Dombivali boiler blast case. She was absconding after the incident,

Thane Police on Friday detained Malti Pradeep Mehta, one of the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited from Nashik, in the Dombivali boiler blast case that claimed 11 lives on Thursday in Maharashtra. She was absconding after the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thane police said it has registered a case against the company owners of Amudan Chemical Private Limited—Malti Pradeep Mehta and Malay Pradeep Mehta—along with the director, administrator, and other company officials under sections 304, 324, 326, 285, 286, 427, and 34 of the IPC.

Also Read | Mumbai news: Death toll rises to 11 in Dombivli blast; What caused the accident and other updates Earlier today, the city police said five teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused after a case was registered against the Mehta family and the owners of the Amudan factory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Thane Police, proper precautions were not taken regarding the chemical process and the storage of the raw materials and final products, which led to chemical explosions.

Also Read | Sexual abuse case: MEA issues show cause notice to Prajwal Revanna, say reports The blast, which occurred on Thursday at a plant in Phase Two of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away. Initial reports indicated seven fatalities and 48 injuries, with large reactor pieces scattering up to a kilometre away.

Meanwhile, Siddhesh Kadam, Chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, inspected the site today. He said they are working to complete this rescue operation as soon as possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There have been a total of 10 casualties here, with 2 people missing, so the rescue operation is ongoing. We are working to complete this rescue operation as soon as possible and dealing with the hazardous chemicals," Kadam said.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Crash: Police reveal ‘efforts to frame driver, lapses by cops’ Under the directive of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kadam reviewed the incident and discussed plans to prevent future tragedies.

"I am here at the site today to review this tragic incident under the direction of the Chief Minister. He has given strict instructions to provide all necessary support for the ongoing rescue operations and to prepare a plan to swiftly relocate the hazardous chemical unit from here. After this visit, we will have a meeting with our officers to finalize the plan, which we will then present to the Chief Minister," ANI quoted Kadam as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!