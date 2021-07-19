Domestic air passenger traffic bounce back in June

The DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 65% of an airline’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights earlier in July paving way for airlines to deploy more capacity on domestic routes. The government has during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic imposed a capacity cap to prevent the spread of infection. Scheduled international commercial flights remain suspended, at least till 31 July. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.