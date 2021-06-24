Domestic air passenger traffic expected to improve by 52% in FY22: Capa

Indian domestic air passenger traffic is expected to increase by 52% annually during financial year (FY) 2022 while international passenger traffic is expected to rise by 60% during the same period, though overall passenger traffic is expected to remain well below the figures registered during FY2020, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said on Thursday.

According to data from Capa India's presentation -- India Aviation Outlook FY 2022, the consultancy expects about 80 million domestic air passengers and 16 million international air passengers during FY2022, up from 53 million domestic passengers and 10 million international passengers during FY2021. However, Indian domestic air passengers stood at 138 million passengers during FY2020, while international passengers stood at 67 million during the same period.

"In FY2022, the metro-metro network (airline network between two metropolitans) is likely to rebound to 53.7% , (while) metro -non metro by 80% and non-metro to non metro 70% of pre-covid levels," Capa said in the presentation.

"International flights are expected to continue under air bubble agreements in FY2022, with air traffic recovering to 47.8% of pre-covid (levels) by March 2022," it added.

Indian airlines are likely to register a consolidated loss of about $4.1 billion during FY2022, taking combined losses over FY2021 and FY2022 to about $8 billion, according to Capa estimates, which will lead to many airline operators to struggle to recover from two consecutive years of massive losses.

"The severity and impact of the second wave will virtually close the door for most aviation businesses in terms of access to lenders, in absence of government intervention, which is unlikely," it said.

Indian aviation industry will need to operate with strong balance sheets, improve corporate governance, eliminate leakages, shore up liquidity, reduce unnecessary costs and enhance revenue through ancillaries to address this situation, it added.

Capa India also expects the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic to accelerate the process of consolidation, as the market is not seeing recapitalization to the levels required to avoid consolidation.

"We continue to believe that the structure of the industry will change. Supply-side risks have increased sharply as a result of the second wave. If realised, this will create a strategic dilemma for policy makers and regulators," it added.

