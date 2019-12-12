Domestic air passenger traffic grows 11.2% on-year in November, fastest in 2019

NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic for November grew at the fastest pace in 2019, a year when air travel was hit by the closure of full-service carrier Jet Airways India Ltd as well as an economic slowdown.

Indian airlines carried 129.5 lakh in November, up 11.2% year-on-year (yoy), which was the fastest growth recorded since December last year, data by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

In November, passenger traffic growth was led by SpiceJet at 42% yoy to 20.8 lakhs, while India’s largest airline IndiGo carried 61.5 lakh customers, up 23%.

Both no-frills airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet increased their market share to 47.5% and 16.1% respectively. National carrier Air India and Wadia Group’s GoAir had market shares of 12.1% and 11% respectively.

Tata group’s joint venture airlines Air Asia India and Vistara had market shares of 6.8% and 5.9% respectively.

Since the start of the year, all major airlines, except Air India, have seen an increase in market share, aided by the closure of cash-strapped Jet Airways India Ltd and its no-frills arm JetLite.

As compared to October, Air Asia, Vistara and IndiGo’s market share increased marginally in November, while that of GoaAir, Air India and SpiceJet declined.

Passenger load factor (PLF) of all major airlines showed a rise from October, with IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet recording 91.4-92.4%, while Vistara, Air Asia and Air India recording PLF in the eighties. PLF indicates how many seats on the planes are filled during a period.

In terms of on-time performance, GoAir topped the charts at the four major airports of Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, with Vistara, Air Asia and IndiGo following closely, and Air India being the least punctual.