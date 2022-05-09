Domestic air passenger traffic logs estimated 83% growth in April: Icra

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The domestic air passenger traffic is largely flattish in April, compared with the preceding month, estimated at 10.5 crore, but grew 83% year-on-year due to low-base in same month of last year, Icra said Monday.
The airlines’ capacity deployment for April was 36% higher over last year and almost reached the pre-Covid levels. "On a sequential basis, the number of departures in April were higher by 2%, given the normalcy seen in business operations due to a significant dip in fresh Covid-19 infections," Icra said in a report.
Further, with resumption of scheduled international operations since March-end, the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers in April surged to 18.5 lakh, which also marginally surpassed pre-Covid levels.
However, Icra said the rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continue to dampen the industry earnings, a direct result of increased crude oil prices due to ongoing geo-political issues.
Icra said it continues to maintain a negative outlook on the Indian aviation industry. The outlook reflects the agency's view that the financial performance of Indian airlines is likely to remain under pressure in the near term, as recovery in domestic passenger traffic to pre-Covid levels is likely only by FY2024, in addition to the escalating ATF prices, which will continue to pose a major threat to the profitability of the airlines in the near term.
Though recovery in passenger traffic is expected to be relatively fast paced in FY23, given the near normalcy situation seen in domestic airline operations, an overhang of any further Covid wave looms on the sector in case the recent rise in Covid infections in certain pockets of the country spreads nationwide, Icra said.