Indian domestic air passenger traffic remained flat during March, as compared to the previous month, due to the rising number of covid-19 infections and resulting travel restrictions imposed by states across the country.

As many as 7.83 million passengers travelled by air in March, similar to the previous months, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) published on Tuesday showed. However, this is still 38.13% below the numbers of March 2020.

About 7.83 million domestic passengers traveled during February, up from 7.73 million in January, according to DGCA data.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64-79% in March, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 63-84% in the same period of 2020. However, it was during March 2020 that domestic flight operations were suspended for two months to contain th covid-19 pandemic. PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During March, IndiGo had a 53.5% market share and 66.4% PLF. It carried 4.19 million passengers. Air India’s domestic load factor was at 70.6%, with a market share of 11.7%. The national carrier ferried 917,000 passengers.

SpiceJet carried 1.003 million passengers during the month registering a 76.5% PLF and 12.8% market share, while GoAir carried 612,000 passengers, recording a 7.8% market share and 71.5% PLF.

Vistara and AirAsia India carried about 500,000 and 542,000 passengers, respectively, during March.

DGCA has allowed airlines to sell seats up to 80% of an airline’s pre-covid capacity on domestic flights since December.

The regulator started gradually easing curbs on seat capacity from 25 May after a two-month ban on domestic flights. Scheduled international commercial flights, however, remain suspended, at least till 31 March. The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo flights, those under bilateral air bubble agreements, and those specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

However, the recent rise in the number of cases, which has resulted in restrictions to contain the pandemic is expected to further delay the revival of the sector.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days, with daily additions touching over one lakh. About 102,648 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.