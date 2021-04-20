Domestic air passenger traffic remains muted during March

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64-79% in March, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 63-84% in the same period of 2020. However, it was during March 2020 that domestic flight operations were suspended for two months to contain th covid-19 pandemic. PLF measures capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

