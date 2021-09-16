Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Domestic air passenger traffic rise by 34% during August

Domestic air passenger traffic rise by 34% during August

Premium
Indian airlines are currently allowed to operate upto 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity.  Mint 
1 min read . 07:51 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Passenger load factors of major scheduled commercial airlines were between 60.3%-79.6% during August, up from 53.6%-74.6% in July

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth last month with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air. 

Domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth last month with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air. 

Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, compared to 5.01 million in July, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, compared to 5.01 million in July, according to latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

However, domestic air passenger traffic was way below the 7.83 million seen in March. Subsequently, with the onset of the second wave of covid infections, domestic airlines recorded a steep fall in passenger traffic, before witnessing a recovery in June.

Passenger load factors (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines were between 60.3%-79.6% during August, up from 53.6%-74.6% in July.

PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

During August, IndiGo ferried 3.82 million passengers to report a 57% market share and 74% PLF.

Air India’s domestic load factor stood at 68.4%, with a market share of 13.2%, as it ferried 0.89 million passengers.

SpiceJet carried 0.58 million passengers during the month registering a 79.6% PLF and 8.7% market share, while GoAir catered to 0.46 million passengers, recording a 6.8% market share and 67.6% PLF.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends above 59,000, Nifty tops 17,600; IndusInd B ...

Premium

Vaccination picks up in large developing countries in A ...

Premium

Has Clubhouse plateaued before it peaked?

Premium

Managing money vital for earnings from gigs

Vistara and AirAsia India ferried 0.56 million and 0.35 million passengers, respectively, during August.  While Vistara’s PLF stood at 71.3%, its market share stood at 8.3%. AirAsia India, whose PLF stood at 60.3%, recorded a market share of 5.2% during the month.

Indian airlines are currently allowed to operate upto 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!