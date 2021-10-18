Domestic air passenger traffic rise by 5.45% monthly during Sept

Meanwhile, the average number of daily fliers rose to 280,000 during the week ending on 16 October, from 262,000 average daily fliers recorded a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday. The average number of departures increased to 2,340 during the week from 2,225 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure improved marginally to 120 from 118 a week ago.