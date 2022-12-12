Domestic air passenger traffic rises 3% on-month in November

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 3% on-month in November1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Air traffic in November was 11% higher in comparison to the same period of last year but was lower by nearly 10% compared to pre-covid levels of November 2019.
Air traffic in November was 11% higher in comparison to the same period of last year but was lower by nearly 10% compared to pre-covid levels of November 2019.
The domestic air passenger traffic has risen by around 3% month- on-month to nearly 117 lakh in November, ratings agency Icra said on Monday.
The domestic air passenger traffic has risen by around 3% month- on-month to nearly 117 lakh in November, ratings agency Icra said on Monday.
In October, the air passenger traffic was recorded at 114 lakh passengers, 10% higher as compared to September.
In October, the air passenger traffic was recorded at 114 lakh passengers, 10% higher as compared to September.
Air travel sentiment is traditionally the strongest in the third quarter of October-December on account of festive season and holidays.
Air traffic in November was 11% higher in comparison to the same period last year but was still lower by nearly 10% compared to pre-Covid levels of November 2019.
Airlines’ capacity deployment in the month was slightly higher than in the same month last year but was lower by nearly 12% than the pre-Covid levels, ICRA said. The domestic passenger load factor in the month was recorded at around 89% in the month against 80% in November 2021 and nearly 90% in November 2019, Icra added.
A steady rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and a general inflationary environment continue to dampen the industry earnings, Suprio Banerjee, vice president & sector head - Corporate Ratings, Icra said. ATF prices in December have declined by 2.2% sequentially but are still higher by around 53% on a year-on-year basis.
“While airlines have been increasing yields, in Icra`s view, the same has not been adequate to offset the impact of the rising ATF prices. The delay in delivery of components and spares for aircraft and engines continues to impact the sector, thereby leading to the grounding of certain aircraft for some domestic airlines," Banerjee said.
“A quick recovery in domestic passenger traffic is expected in FY2023, aided by normalcy in operations and the waning pandemic. However, the earnings recovery for domestic airlines will be slow-paced due to elevated ATF prices in addition to the rupee depreciation against the US$ amid a heightened competitive environment," he added.