NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the week ended 18 September as more people took to the skies amid a fall in active covid-19 cases.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 234,000 in the week ended 18 September from 222,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

The average number of departures rose to 2,039 during the week from 1,982 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 114 from 111 a week ago.

“Air traffic in terms of passenger and PLFs (passenger load factor) has improved in line with seasonally stronger demand and reining-in of covid cases across the country. Government has also increased the allowable flying capacity to 85% of pre-covid level in the domestic segment," the report said.

PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

“With daily traffic at about 250k levels, crude at US$75/bbl, no major supply cuts by any airline and a long road to recovery for the international segment, profits remain distant. However, higher flying capacity and seasonally strong Q3 should help limit losses," it added.

Domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth last month with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air.

Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, compared to 5.01 million in July.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.