Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Domestic air passenger traffic surges as covid cases fall

Domestic air passenger traffic surges as covid cases fall

Premium
Domestic air passenger traffic is seeing significant growth. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_20_2021_000061B)
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Average number of daily fliers rose to 234,000 in the week ended 18 September from 222,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the week ended 18 September as more people took to the skies amid a fall in active covid-19 cases.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the week ended 18 September as more people took to the skies amid a fall in active covid-19 cases.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 234,000 in the week ended 18 September from 222,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 234,000 in the week ended 18 September from 222,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The average number of departures rose to 2,039 during the week from 1,982 in the previous week, while the number of fliers per departure rose to 114 from 111 a week ago.

“Air traffic in terms of passenger and PLFs (passenger load factor) has improved in line with seasonally stronger demand and reining-in of covid cases across the country. Government has also increased the allowable flying capacity to 85% of pre-covid level in the domestic segment," the report said.

PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

“With daily traffic at about 250k levels, crude at US$75/bbl, no major supply cuts by any airline and a long road to recovery for the international segment, profits remain distant. However, higher flying capacity and seasonally strong Q3 should help limit losses," it added.

Domestic air passenger traffic saw significant growth last month with the easing of lockdown restrictions following the decline in covid-19 cases, which gave confidence to more people to travel by air.

Around 6.7 million passengers took to the skies in August, compared to 5.01 million in July.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Premium

How non-resident Indians can buy term life insurance in India

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!