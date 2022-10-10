Domestic air traffic crosses pre-covid level, festive season aids demand

“The fares have largely been lower than what they were a couple of months back when fare caps were in place. With the entry of new players such as Akasa and Jet Airways, the fares are going to be more competitive and will aid demand. Other than the main festival days or occasions where demand is expected to exceed capacity, fares for travel during Oct-Dec are not as expensive as they were a while ago. Of course, high jet fuel prices and weak rupee always have an impact on the pricing," an analyst said.