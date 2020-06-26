Domestic airlines now allowed to operate at up to 45% of total capacity

New Delhi: Domestic airlines, which were allowed to operate at up to a third of their total capacity, can now operate up to 45% of their total capacity, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in an order on Friday evening.

Indian airlines resumed their domestic operations from 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

While airlines were allowed to operate up to a third of their total capacity, when domestic flights resumed, most airlines are currently operating at only 20%-25% of their capacity as demand remains muted.

A top DGCA official told Mint that the aviation watchdog is currently working with airlines and airports to be able to provide more air connectivity across the country.

To this extent, airlines could increase their capacity over the next couple of days, the official said, requesting anonymity.

"We are working on the schedule specific to different airports in the country and soon we should be able to provide more connectivity to our citizens," the official added.

DGCA had on Friday in a separate notification said that all scheduled international commercial air passenger services, except for international scheduled flights allowed by the competent authority, will remain suspended 15 July.

This indicates that international commercial passenger flights could resume from July, provided it gets the approval of the government.

The Indian government said earlier this week that it is looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles, India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK, where demand for travel has not diminished and final decisions are expected to be taken soon.

