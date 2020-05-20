Recently, Indian carriers have reopened bookings for passenger flights from 1 June even before the government announced its plans to resume flight services from 25 May. Tickets between trunk routes like New Delhi-Mumbai, Kolkata-Mumbai, New Delhi-Bangalore, are put up for sale on airlines websites and online travel websites. However, airlines and online travel agents were yet to put up flight tickets on sale for travel between 25-31 May on their respective platforms on Wednesday evening.