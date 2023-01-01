Domestic PV sales rise 23% to record of 37.93 lakh units in 20223 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:54 PM IST
- Companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent up demand, specially for SUVs.
Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 23 per cent to a record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors as the companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent up demand, specially for SUVs.