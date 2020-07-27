Domestic steel demand is coming back strong, says JSW Steel’s Rao

“I understand the concern," Rao said, trying to allay investor sentiment. “Even we are not comfortable with this high leverage. But the way I look at it is that this quarter, the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) was ₹1,341/tonne, compared to ₹3,726/tonne in Q1FY20. When you calculate these ratios (net debt to Ebitda), you take the trailing Ebitda of the last four quarters. When our Q2 Ebitda comes into this calculation, the ratios will improve. Our debt has gone up in absolute numbers because of the upfront payment of ₹1,250 crore for the mines in Odisha, which can be set off against royalty payments in the future to the state. About ₹16,000 crore of debt has come from expanding capacity by 5mt at the Dolvi (Maharashtra) plant. Once this plant is commissioned later this year, the incremental Ebitda will be much more than the incremental debt. And, if you look at our core debt— which is debt related to existing 18mt of capacity— our debt ratios look much better," he said.