Domestic travel now makes up over half the travel routes in India

The survey also showed that the share of domestic travel has gone up significantly in 2020 when compared to last year. More than half (67%) of the total distance travelled by Indians between 1 June and 31 August 2020 was within the country, compared to only 34% during the same period of 2019. Destinations such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as the most booked destinations in the same period this year.