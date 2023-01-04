Dominance of Chinese smartphones to wane2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Samsung may bounce back as greater scrutiny makes Chinese brands wary
NEW DELHI : Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and Vivo continued to dominate the Indian market in 2022, in spite of the increased scrutiny by regulatory and tax authorities. However, the cautious approach of some of these brands may give competitors, primarily global brands Samsung, Apple, Nokia and Nothing, to grab a bigger slice of the market in 2023, sector watchers said.