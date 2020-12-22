Domino's Pizza on Tuesday has introduced India's first plant-protein based product — 'The Unthinkable Pizza', the Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said in the regulatory filing. The pizza is made from plant based proteins. Domino's latest offering is "100% vegetarian and yet has the sensory properties of chicken," the company said.

The popularity of plant protein based products across the world has inspired Domino's to come up with the 'Unthinkable Pizza'. "Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers around the world, and Domino’s Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring this latest trend to India," the company mentioned. "The Unthinkable Pizza" will provide both vegetarians and non-vegetarians an interesting and innovative option in the menu," the popular pizza chain added.

The new plant-protein based pizza will be available all Domino’s restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

"This innovative and 100% vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world," Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said.

"Domino’s has always brought pioneering innovations to the Indian market, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India," he further added.

Spread across the country, Domino’s Pizza has 1,264 restaurants in India. Jubilant FoodWorks holds the India franchise for Domino's Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts brands. Jubilant reported a 3.8% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹75.7 crore in September quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations was down 18.2% to ₹816.32 crore in the quarter under review. During the quarter, the company opened ten new Domino’s stores. The company is on track to open more than 100 of them in FY21.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

