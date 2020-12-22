The popularity of plant protein based products across the world has inspired Domino's to come up with the 'Unthinkable Pizza'. "Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers around the world, and Domino’s Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring this latest trend to India," the company mentioned. "The Unthinkable Pizza" will provide both vegetarians and non-vegetarians an interesting and innovative option in the menu," the popular pizza chain added.