Domino's app goes vernacular

NEW DELHI: Pizza chain Domino’s has launched a Hindi version of its food ordering app, a move which indicates that organised food players are getting aggressive about scaling their ordering platforms as deliveries and takeaways remain the mainstay for food services companies.

The Hindi interface of the app was piloted in November and subsequently rolled out in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The move is significant given the sheer size and scale of the fast-food chain’s own ordering platform.

The Domino’s app recorded its highest ever download of 7.4 million in the December quarter. Total app downloads stood at 51.2 million at the end of the third quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks, that has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, said in its third quarter earnings statement.

The pizza chain—that finished the December quarter with 1,314 outlets in India—could offer more languages as it draws more consumes into its fold.

“Our investments to strengthen digital infrastructure have continued, Domino’s launched the Hindi version of its app which is going to be a significant enabler for ordering. Going forward, we will continue to add other language support to our app to make the experience even more personalized and seamless. This dovetails well with our objective of driving robust from our own assets," Jubilant FoodWorks’ top management said on earnings call earlier this week.

Most large e-commerce companies are moving towards driving vernacular features on their apps and desktop platforms, as more Indians access the internet in their local languages.

The move is timely for companies as they press ahead to gain a larger share of the organised retail market.

It also makes Jubilant among the first to capitalise on the trend when compared to food ordering platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

Food services companies are expected to gain in the aftermath of the pandemic as consumers shift to more branded food chains citing concerns around hygiene and food safety.

Last year Amazon.in said it will be available to users in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, across its shopping app and desktop sites as it pushes to expand e-commerce access to the next 200-300 million shoppers in the country. This is in addition to the two languages—Hindi and English—that Amazon is already available to users in India. Late last year the company's warehouses were vandalised in some places in Maharshtra for not proving Marathi as an option on its website and app.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via