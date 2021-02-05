Domino's app goes vernacular

Last year Amazon.in said it will be available to users in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, across its shopping app and desktop sites as it pushes to expand e-commerce access to the next 200-300 million shoppers in the country. This is in addition to the two languages—Hindi and English—that Amazon is already available to users in India. Late last year the company's warehouses were vandalised in some places in Maharshtra for not proving Marathi as an option on its website and app.