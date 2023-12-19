Domino’s gets brand refresh in India
The new re-branding is already in the works, said Sameer Khetarpal, managing director and chief executive officer of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza in India, has announced a brand refresh for its flagship pizza brand that involves upgrading hundreds of pizza stores, apart from new packaging and a marketing campaign as the company hopes to get more consumers to choose pizza over local food.