Domino’s gets brand refresh in India

NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza in India, has announced a brand refresh for its flagship pizza brand that involves upgrading hundreds of pizza stores, apart from new packaging and a marketing campaign as the company hopes to get more consumers to choose pizza over local food.

“India is a $50-billion food services market; pizza is only a $1-billion market. Our job is to gain share from dosa-sambar, vada pav, samosa, etc. We want pizza to be at the front-and-centre in consumers’ minds and gain that mindshare within the category," Sameer Khetarpal, managing director and chief executive officer of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said at the company’s head office in Noida.

“Second is our store infrastructure, third is boxes that go to millions of homes. The fourth aspect is the uniforms of our delivery riders and the bikes. You will see this brand come alive in a 360-degree manner across these components," he said.

The new re-branding is already in the works, Khetarpal said. “We’ve opened nearly 100-odd stores with the new identity; new boxes are now reaching millions of homes. This is our guidance for the current financial year; we will end up renovating about 100 restaurants," he added.

Jubilant FoodWorks holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has 1,888 Domino’s stores across 397 cities. Eventually, all of Domino’s outlets will be covered under the brand refresh.

The move also comes as competition in the fast-food market has intensified over the years. Nearly 4,000 pizza stores are being operated by various regional players in India, analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a November report.

Khetarpal said local pizzerias have “democratized" pizza consuming occasions in the country with even homegrown food joints such as Haldiram’s offering the dish. “Competition is good. Because of this competition, we are able to go to 400 cities. We have an opportunity to go to another 400 cities," he said.

The company is also focused on growing the pie of the pizza market. It has already established a medium-term ambition of taking Domino’s to 3,000 stores.

“Internally, we are doing four things. Number one, launching 20-minute delivery in the top seven cities. Secondly, we have revamped the organization to be geared to reach ₹7,000 crore for Domino’s by breaking away from four regions to seven regions and getting very high quality leaders who understand physical retail and technology. Number three is the new avatar of our brand. And four is our continued investments in technology," he added.

Indians order pizzas three times a year on average, versus 35 in the US, convincing Domino’s that the country’s consumers will continue to increase their frequency of consumption over the years.

In the September quarter, revenue from operations was up 4.5% year-on-year; however, like-for-like (LFL) sales were down 1.3%. LFL sales growth refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before the previous financial year.

The company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin’ restaurants in India. In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand Hong’s Kitchen in the Chinese cuisine segment.

Overall, the company’s priority remains on growing its Domino’s as well as fried chicken brand Popeyes. “My priority remains to triple down on Domino’s, scale Popeye’s to be India’s fastest quick service restaurant chain to get to ₹2,000 crore, and team and culture." he said. On Hong’s Kitchen and Dunkin Donuts, the company will “press the pedal" when the “time is right", he added.

Meanwhile, consumers are also feeling the pinch of high inflation that Khetarpal said has squeezed middle-income households over the past 18-24 months and turned them more discount-seeking. However, he expects growth rates to start improving in the next one or two quarters. “When the pressure of inflation gets corrected, employees will get their wage increments in April-May, and because of general elections, money may flow into the economy," he added.

(The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.)

