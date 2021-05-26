NEW DELHI: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd ., the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza in India, has hired a global forensic agency to investigate a recent data breach faced by the pizza chain in the country and has lodged a formal complaint with relevant authorities after hackers put out data of 18 crore orders on the dark web.

In an e-mail communication sent out to customers on Tuesday, the pizza chain reassured users that the financial information of users has not been compromised. The data including e-mail ids and mobile numbers of the customers was leaked after the pizza chain experienced a security incident on 24 May in India.

“We moved quickly to contain the breach and hired an external agency to do an impact assessment. We would like to categorically assert and reassure you that no data pertaining to the financial information of any user was compromised. Domino’s, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords etc.," it said in its communication.

The pizza chain is taking steps to contain the matter. “We have lodged a formal complaint with the relevant authorities and also filed a complaint with the Cyber Crimes cell. We have also hired a global forensic agency to investigate the matter, to try and identify the perpetrators behind the attack," it said in its update.

Domino’s takes cyber security very seriously, and the confidentiality of user data is of utmost importance, it said. “Towards that, please be assured that we will be working with leading security exporters on further strengthening our security protocols and making them work class," it added.

Jubilant FoodWorks operates over 1,314 Domino’s Pizza restaurants in 285 cities in the country. The company has the exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The company also has exclusive rights to operate Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.