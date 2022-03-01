Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Domino's Pizza also said Sandeep Reddy has been appointed as the next chief financial officer effective April 1

1 min read . 07:24 PM IST

Ananya Mariam Rajesh, Reuters

Ritch Allison has been a part of the company for more than a decade and served as its CEO for the past four years, and Russell Weiner as chief operating officer for Domino's US since July 2020