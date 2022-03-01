Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

Domino's Pizza also said Sandeep Reddy has been appointed as the next chief financial officer effective April 1
1 min read . 07:24 PM IST Ananya Mariam Rajesh, Reuters

Ritch Allison has been a part of the company for more than a decade and served as its CEO for the past four years, and Russell Weiner as chief operating officer for Domino's US since July 2020

Domino's Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner.

Allison has been a part of the company for more than a decade and served as its CEO for the past four years, and Weiner as chief operating officer for Domino's U.S. since July 2020.

Domino's Pizza also said Sandeep Reddy has been appointed as the next chief financial officer effective April 1. He had previously served as CFO of Six Flags and Guess Inc.

Separately, Domino's reported a surprise fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as supply chain disruptions hurt the fast-food chain.

The company's total revenue fell to $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2, from $1.36 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

