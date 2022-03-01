Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire, operations chief to take over

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Domino's Pizza also said Sandeep Reddy has been appointed as the next chief financial officer effective April 1. He had previously served as CFO of Six Flags and Guess Inc.
Separately, Domino's reported a surprise fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as supply chain disruptions hurt the fast-food chain.
The company's total revenue fell to $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2, from $1.36 billion a year earlier, missing analysts' estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv
