Domino’s Pizza set for mega India expansion

Quicker delivery of pizzas will significantly grow sales volumes, increase consumer retention as well as frequency of orders and make labour cost more efficient, executives at Domino’s said. “Domino’s is in 95 markets around the world. We have 19,000, going on 20,000 stores, and the number one market outside of the US is India. So, we’re very proud of it. The rate of growth is also tremendous. I believe the goal is to open about 250 stores this year. It (Jubilant) also has a medium term goal of getting to 3,000 stores, which is incredible for the brand," said Russell Weiner, chief executive, Domino’s. The move comes amid intensifying competition in India’s fast food market. Domino’s, which first entered the market in the late 90s, has the largest retail network for a fast-food chain. India’s quick service restaurant market is forecast to climb to ₹534 billion by FY25 from ₹145 billion in FY21, according to a Technopak study.

