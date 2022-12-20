Domino’s reduces pizza delivery time to 20 minutes across 20 zones in India

Domino’s reduces pizza delivery time to 20 minutes across 20 zones in India2 min read . 07:05 PM IST
- Customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino's stores across India with this initiative according to the company
Domino's Pizza, today launched delivery of pizza in 20-minutes across 20 zones.The brand is positioned to provide its consumers with a great pizza-eating experience. To achieve this, it has constantly focused on multiple aspects, such as product innovation, taste, pricing, and guest service.
Domino's pioneered 30-minutes delivery and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector.
"Domino's India 20-minutes delivery is being driven by enhancing and optimizing in-store process improvements, dynamic resource planning, technology upgradation and interventions for improved operational efficiencies, and expanding stores within the vicinity," the company said in a statement. These steps help the brand optimize the overall timing of the entire process, ensuring the delivery of hotter, fresher and tastier pizza in 20 minutes without compromising the food quality and the safety & well–being of its delivery riders."
Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, "We at Domino's are committed to providing the best pizza-eating experience to our consumers, and the 20-minutes delivery promise is a big step in that direction.
With this initiative, customers will now get hotter, fresher and tastier pizzas from 100s of Domino's stores across India. This has been made possible through a three- pronged approach using analytics, insights and technology to give customers higher service levels across multiple pin codes in India, wherein service and quality are the number 1 priority. In our endeavour to raise our service levels, we are clear that we will do so without compromising our riders' safety."
Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, Domino's Pizza, said, "India is the largest market outside of the US in the global Domino's network. Domino's India growth trajectory has been phenomenal in the recent past, and we believe there is huge potential ahead for us.
"India is a great example of successfully driving consumer-centric strategies across all business verticals. The 20 minutes delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India. Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader, " he said.
The 20-minute delivery has been introduced in 20 zones across 14 cities in India
