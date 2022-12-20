Domino’s reduces pizza delivery time to 20 minutes across 20 zones in India

"India is a great example of successfully driving consumer-centric strategies across all business verticals. The 20 minutes delivery launch, in which pizzas are delivered hotter, fresher and tastier, is just another example of the consumer-centric approach of India. Elevated consumer experience through reduced delivery time is proven to deliver better customer satisfaction and lead to increase frequency across the market. This strategic move will give Domino's India an edge over the competition in the QSR domain and help the brand continue to be the market leader, " he said.