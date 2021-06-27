New Delhi: Pizza chain Domino’s is offering discounts to vaccinated customers ordering from its mobile app as the country’s largest restaurant chain joins a clutch of brands incentivizing those that are vaccinated.

Through its #HaathBadhao #VaccineLagao India campaign, the pizza chain is offering a total discount of ₹400, which can be claimed on four orders with a rebate of ₹100 being offered on each order. The discount can be availed on orders placed on the Domino's app as the pizza chain sees an uptick in the frequency of online purchases.

As of 31 March 2021, Domino’s Pizza had 1,360 restaurants across 293 cities in the country. As of March quarter-end, the pizza chain had 57.3 million app downloads.

Domino’s joins several other brands that are using vaccination as a plank to drive marketing campaigns and boost consumption. Globally, too, marketing campaigns around vaccination have been announced by several large companies such as AB InBev, OkCupid and Tinder.

Last week, menswear apparel brand Peter England launched a campaign to incentivize shoppers by offering free shopping worth ₹1,000 for customers who have received their covid-19 jab. McDonald's and Godrej Appliances have also rolled out offers for vaccinated consumers.

Retailers and brands were severely hit by the second wave of covid cases as state-wide lockdowns resurfaced and discretionary spending took a beating. Restaurants were reduced to fulfilling deliveries and take-aways, thereby impacting their in-store dining. As states move back to unlocks and vaccination drives pick pace, brands are once again trying to drive consumption by upping offers and consumer promotions.

