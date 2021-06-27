Domino’s rolls out discount offers for vaccinated customers

Through its #HaathBadhao #VaccineLagao India campaign, the pizza chain is offering a total discount of ₹400, which can be claimed on four orders with a rebate of ₹100 being offered on each order. The discount can be availed on orders placed on the Domino's app as the pizza chain sees an uptick in the frequency of online purchases.

